Suspect tries to carjack passing motorists as chase ends in Ontario

A suspect led police on a dangerous, high-speed chase from Los Angeles to Ontario and then tried to carjack passing motorists before he was tackled by officers.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man led authorities on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles County before he apparently tried to carjack passing drivers in a desperate attempt to escape capture Thursday night.

After jumping out of his car in Ontario, the suspect looked for nearby motorists and tried to carjack three cars on the road - even as the drivers sped off.

California Highway Patrol officers swarmed the man on Archibald Avenue after his failed carjacking attempts and tackled him to the ground to arrest him.

The chase started near downtown L.A., and transitioned onto the 60 Freeway through the San Gabriel Valley before it ended in Ontario.

Moments later, AIR7 HD was over another chase in Pomona that eventually ended on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills.

The fleeing driver in that pursuit exited the car with a female passenger and both were taken into custody. Firefighters arrived at the scene to extinguish flames after the suspect's car suddenly caught fire.

