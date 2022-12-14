Authorities chasing armed robbery suspect through LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are chasing a driver on mulitple freeways across Los Angeles Tuesday night.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit just before 10 p.m. as the suspect was being chased by the California Highway Patrol on the 10 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department says the driver was wanted for reckless driving, and deputies later discovered the car was linked to an armed robbery in El Monte.

CHP continued chasing the driver on the 5 Freeway into the San Fernando Valley, and then back on the 10 in the Boyle Heights area.

