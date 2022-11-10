Chase: Suspect steals van, truck during dangerous pursuit in LA, Orange County

ANAHIEM, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase suspect stole a van and rammed into a police cruiser before he stole a truck during a dangerous chase in Orange County Wednesday.

AIR7 HD was over the chase just before 5 p.m. as the suspect was speeding erratically on surface streets in Anaheim. He later abandoned that car and stole a van after he failed to steal another car.

The suspect then drove into a cul-de-sac and was pinned in by a police vehicle. At that point, the suspect reversed into the cruiser, ramming into it and managing to escape being pinned in.

WATCH: Chase suspect in stolen van rams police cruiser multiple times

The chase continued with the suspect driving erratically on surface streets and ramming into other cars on the road.

Sparks began to fly on the van after a rear wheel came off on a Whittier street. The suspect then abandoned the van to escape getting captured by police and tried to break into a home.

He was confronted by a family and somehow managed to steal their truck to continue the chase.

