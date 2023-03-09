Chase involving pickup truck driver and LASD deputies leads to standoff in Compton: WATCH LIVE

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- The driver of a pickup truck on Thursday afternoon led authorities on a meandering chase that resulted in a standoff on a street in the Compton area.

The pursuit was ongoing at 1 p.m. despite at least three PIT maneuvers by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, which spun the truck around each time and inadvertently gave the suspect a path to escape in the the other direction.

The chase developed into a barricade situation after the truck drove over a spike strip deployed by a deputy and the suspect drove onto a dead-end street near the Los Angeles River.

The driver remained inside the vehicle as deputies pointed their guns and issued commands.

A mist of light smoke was visible as authorities fired less-lethal rounds, possibly rounds filled with pepper spray, at the truck. Moments later, a group of deputies approached the vehicle and one of them apparently tossed a tear-gas canister into it.

At one point, the suspect climbed halfway out of the driver-side window and turned in the direction of authorities. What he said to them was unclear.

The circumstances that kicked off the pursuit were not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.