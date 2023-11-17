Driver in stolen pickup truck leads CHP on high-speed chase through San Gabriel Valley: WATCH LIVE

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two women in a reportedly stolen pickup truck, along with a dog, led authorities on a high-speed chase through the San Gabriel Valley on Thursday night before abandoning the vehicle. Both suspects were quickly taken into custody.

The Los Angeles Police department was initially the lead agency in the pursuit as it made its way through the Boyle Heights area on the 60 Freeway.

The female suspect behind the wheel managed to find gaps in rush-hour traffic as she later transitioned onto the 605 Freeway.

With a law-enforcement helicopter's "night sun" shining brightly on the truck, the vehicle exited onto surface streets in the El Monte area before entering the 10 Freeway and heading back toward downtown L.A.

Several California Highway Patrol units kept pace behind the suspect, with their emergency lights flashing.

A chase came to an end in downtown L.A. with two suspects ditching a truck in the middle of the road and fleeing with a dog by their side.

Shortly before 7 a.m. the driver again exited onto the street after approaching the ongoing closure of the 10 Freeway in downtown L.A.

The two women then got out of the truck and took the dog, which was on a leash, with them. Minutes later, the driver was tackled by an officer as she ran into the middle of traffic at a stop light.

The passenger was seen talking on the phone and wandering through the area while the leashed dog remained with her. After officers approached her in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant, she tied the dog to a short pole and surrendered without incident.

The circumstances and location where the truck was stolen were not immediately clear.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.