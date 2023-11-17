Bass, Metro board members seek to boost public transit during 10 Freeway closure in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who also chairs the Metro Board of Directors, introduced a proposal Thursday with a series of steps she wants the transit agency to take to encourage the use of public transportation during the extended closure of the 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles.

Among the directives included in the motion are a lifting of the ride cap for Metro low-income fare LIFE program, coordination with local jurisdictions to speed up trains and buses in the closure area and increase the number of "Transit Ambassadors" on the system to assist riders, particularly those who may be riding for the first time.

The motion also calls for free use of the Metro Bike-Share system during the closure and reduced daily parking rates of 10 cents at Metro Park and Ride lots.

"Metro has reported that ridership on the E (Expo) Line is up 10% which runs parallel to the freeway," Bass said in a statement. "This shows that our message to take Metro during the closure is resonating, but we have an opportunity to do more to address the impacts for communities and commuters during the closure and beyond, and that is what we will continue to urgently work toward."

Several other Metro board members seconded the motion, including county Supervisors Janice Hahn, Holly Mitchell and Hilda Solis, Whittier Mayor pro tem Fernando Dutra and Glendale City Councilman Ara Najarian.

"This is about common sense solutions to help more people get where they need to on the bus or train while we fix the I-10 as quickly as possible," Hahn said in a statement.

Bass earlier directed the Los Angeles City Department of Transportation to make Commuter Express and DASH buses free to encourage commuters to use public transportation. She also requested an increase in the number of white-glove traffic officers in congested areas to assist commuters through busy intersections.

The freeway remains closed between roughly Alameda Street and the East L.A. Interchange as crews expedite repairs caused by a massive fire that erupted early Saturday morning, damaging the freeway deck and as many as 100 freeway support columns.