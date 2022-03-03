Wild chase through San Fernando Valley ends after suspects ditch car

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities were led on a dangerous chase from Ventura County into the San Fernando Valley Wednesday evening before four people jumped out of the car in an attempt to escape capture.AIR7 HD was over the chase around 7:35 p.m. as the driver was in Woodland Hills and driving erratically on surface streets.At one point, the speeding suspect hit another car on the street. There were multiple instances during the pursuit where the suspect came very close to hitting other cars.The chase ended before 8 p.m. in the Lake Balboa area as the driver ditched the car and fled the scene with three others.At least one person was being taken into custody.