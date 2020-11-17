Suspect found hiding in East LA home after abandoning vehicle at end of chase

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody Monday night after leading authorities on a chase and abandoning his car in an East Los Angeles neighborhood, where he took cover inside a home.The suspect, originally wanted for speeding in the Inland Empire, with the driver erratically alternating between surface streets and freeways across Orange County.The driver eventually made his way to a residential area of East L.A., abandoned the vehicle and ran through a dark area of the neighborhood at the intersection of Floral Drive and Eastern Avenue.After running up a driveway and climbing a fence on the side of a house, the suspect was nowhere to be seen.Several units quickly descended on the area, canvassing the area but appeared unable to find him.After some time searching the neighborhood, CHP officers entered a home where they believed he was hiding and found him.