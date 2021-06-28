5 Freeway: All lanes reopened in Lake View Terrace after car chase ends in police shooting

The brief pursuit began in Sylmar and ended at about 10 a.m. Video from AIR7 HD showed multiple LAPD vehicles on the Terra Bella Street ramp, where the driver was sprawled out on a grassy area nearby.
Firefighter-paramedics were seen attending to the individual, who was later transported to a hospital in unknown condition.
There were no immediate reports of injury to any police officers.
Following a 30-minute closure of the northbound 5 that caused a major backup of traffic, all lanes were reopened at about 10:30 a.m.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.