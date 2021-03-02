Suspect runs into Westminster Walmart store after chase

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect ran inside a Walmart in Westminster in an attempt to escape law enforcement after a chase through Orange County Monday night.AIR7 HD was over the chase at around 10:40 p.m. as the suspect was traveling on the 91 Freeway.At one point in the chase, the suspect stopped to let a passenger exit the vehicle and continued driving on surface streets.The chase transitioned onto surface streets and entered the Westminster area where the suspect pulled beside the entrance of a Walmart store, ditched the car and ran inside the store.Police set up a perimeter to search for the suspect.It appeared customers were still shopping at the time when the suspect ran in.One person was detained outside the store, but it is unclear if they are the suspect.