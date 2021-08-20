Chatsworth street flooded after car crashes into fire hydrant

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Chatsworth street was flooded after a fire hydrant was apparently sheared by a car, prompting a response from firefighters and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews Thursday evening.

The flooding occurred in the 10900 block of Andora Avenue around 6:11 p.m. and was significant enough to threaten at least one home in the area, according to LAFD.

LAFD said there were no injuries or evacuations as LADWP worked to stop the water from flowing.

Prior to the flooding, home surveillance video captured an SUV go down the street and as it speeds out of view, water suddenly shoots up into the air. It was not immediately known if the vehicle stopped after the crash.

AIR7 HD captured at least one home surrounded by water that flowed into the garage.

