CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a car outside a Chatsworth school, police say.One of the victims was described as a juvenile, though the exact age was not known.The bodies were found around 8:30 p.m. in the 21000 block of Plummer Street near William Tell Aggeler High School, an alternative learning campus that is part of the Los Angeles Unified School District.The apparent cause of death was not immediately disclosed.