34-year-old Chatsworth man drowns in pool after dinner with visiting family members

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Wednesday, July 19, 2023 9:10PM
34-year-old Chatsworth man drowns in pool after dinner with family
CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 34-year-old man is dead after an apparent drowning in Chatsworth.

Police say it happened just before midnight on Tuesday at a home near Steven Place and Hiawatha Street.

Authorities say family members were visiting from out of town and they had all gone out to dinner the same night.

After they got back, the man got in the pool alone.

Family members later found him in the pool and called 911.

The cause of the drowning is under investigation and the man's identity has not yet been released.

