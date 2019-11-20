Chatsworth shooting leaves man with multiple gunshot wounds, unresponsive

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they responded to a shooting in Chatsworth Tuesday.The incident happened at 4 p.m. in the 9900 block of De Soto Avenue.The victim was unconscious and not breathing, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.He was rushed to the hospital and his condition was unknown.A crime scene perimeter was established as officers searched for a suspect.No arrests have been made and not suspect description was available.