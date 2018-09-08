Chemical spill at Cal State Fullerton prompts brief evacuation

EMBED </>More Videos

Hazmat crews swept and cleared a building on the campus of Cal State Fullerton after a chemical spill led to a brief evacuation.

By
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Concerns about a possible chlorine gas leak led to a brief evacuation of about 50 people at the campus of Cal State Fullerton Saturday, prompting a hazmat team to be called in before the area was cleared.

Firefighters responded to the incident at about 1 p.m. after a student working in a lab where an experiment was taking place noticed a change in color in a mixture of chemicals and then became concerned about an odor released by those chemicals.

The student was treated by the Orange County Fire Authority and was taken to a hospital for further observation, according to the Fullerton Fire Department.

"He started smelling something that was very curious to him and thought it didn't smell good," Captain Scot Willey of the Cal State Fullerton police said. "It caused him to maybe cough a little bit, and he stepped out. He's been under observation and seems to be doing fine."

The students were evacuated as a precaution and hazmat crews swept the building twice and found no problems with the area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chemical spillspillshazmatevacuationcollegeFullertonOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Barack Obama touts Democratic candidates at Anaheim rally
'I don't cheat to win': Serena Williams spars with umpire over penalty
2 critical after suffering electric shock at Irwindale Speedway
10-year-old girl dies in Cypress Park house fire; 6 others injured
2 suspects in Porsche arrested after chase in LA, Orange counties
WATCH: Homecoming queen kicks game-winning field goal in overtime
Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age 26
Cardi B escorted out of NYFW party after lunging at Nicki Minaj
Show More
Taekwondo champ Steven Lopez receives permanent ban
Alleged Manhattan Beach flasher identified, arrested
Refugio oil spill: Texas company found guilty of 9 criminal charges
CA child, senior care operators accused of human trafficking ring
Possible fentanyl overdose leaves 1 dead in Fontana
More News