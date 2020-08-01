WATCH LIVE: Brush fire quickly burns 40 acres in Cherry Valley area of Riverside County, prompting mandatory evacuations

Cal Fire on a large fire in the Beaumont/Cherry Valley area. Residents on Avenida Mira Villa under mandatory evacuation. Residents on Oak Glen Road in the vicinity of Bogart Park are asked to voluntarily evacuate. Evacuation location is Beaumont HS. Follow @CALFIRERRU for more. — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) August 1, 2020

CHERRY VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- As Southern California is hit by a scorching heat wave, a brush fire broke out in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County Friday evening, prompting mandatory evacuations.The blaze, dubbed the Apple Fire, erupted shortly before 5 p.m. near Oak Glen Road and Apple Tree Lane and quickly burned at least 40 acres, according to Cal Fire.Smoke and flames were seen dangerously close to some homes in the area, prompting the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to issue mandatory evacuations.Fire officials tweeted that there were reports of power outages due to the fire activity.No injuries were immediately reported.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.