'Chewie mode' unveiled on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland's Star Wars Land

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- There's a way to unlock a new experience on Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run.

Disneyland confirmed Monday that the Star Wars Land ride has a special "Chewie mode."

The website freshbakeddisney.com says the hack is similar to a cheat code on a video game console: If guests activate the cockpit controls in a certain order, they get a different experience on the ride.

Eye on L.A. takes you inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland
Eye on L.A. is showing you some of the best ways to experience the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.


It's kind of complicated. Fresh Baked Disney has full details: "Done right, and instead of Hondo narrating the ride, Chewbacca will yell at you for the entire trip."

Disneyland says "Chewie mode" is one of the small surprises that the theme park hopes visitors will discover.
