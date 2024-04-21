Off-duty Chicago police officer shot to death while heading home from shift

The 6-year veteran's vehicle was taken after the shooting, CPD said.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said the shooting happened in the 8th Police District as the uniformed officer was heading home from his shift.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said the shooting happened in the 8th Police District as the uniformed officer was heading home from his shift.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said the shooting happened in the 8th Police District as the uniformed officer was heading home from his shift.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said the shooting happened in the 8th Police District as the uniformed officer was heading home from his shift.

CHICAGO -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot to death on the Southwest Side early Sunday morning, CPD said.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling said the shooting happened in the 8th Police District as the uniformed officer was heading home from his shift.

Officers responded to a gunshot detection alert in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue the city's Gage Park neighborhood just before 3 a.m., Snelling later said in a statement. The officers toured the area and drove to the 3100 block of West 56th Street, where they found the off-duty officer, who had been shot multiple times.

The officer's vehicle had been taken from the scene.

During a press conference later Sunday morning, Snelling said the 30-year-old officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Mayor Brandon Johnson released a statement, identifying the officer as Luis M. Huesca of the 5th District/Priority Response Team.

Huesca had served with the department for six years, Snelling said. He was just two days shy of his 31st birthday.

A procession transported Huesca from the hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office later Sunday morning.

CPD said investigators are still looking for a suspect and that a motive for the shooting is still unknown.

Johnson's full statement:

We are deeply mourning the death of Officer Luis M. Huesca of the 5th District/Priority Response Team following an act of unconscionable gun violence in our city. No family or community should ever have to suffer such pain.



I met with Officer Huesca's mother and uncle this morning and assured them that they have the full support of my administration as they deal with this unspeakable loss. Our city is grieving, and our condolences go out to their entire family as well as Luis' fellow officers and community.



My Office of Community Safety, in collaboration with Supt. Larry Snelling and the Chicago Police Department, is committed to putting every resource available toward apprehending anyone involved in this morning's shooting and bringing them to justice. As the investigation continues, we will provide immediate updates as they become available.