KFC testing out new fried chicken sandwich

ORLANDO, Florida -- KFC is testing a new, premium chicken sandwich.

The KFC Chicken Sandwich will replace the fast-food chain's Crispy Colonel sandwich.

The new sandwich has a larger, extra crispy filet on a buttered brioche bun, and it's topped with pickles and spicy or a classic mayonnaise.

The sandwich is currently being tested at locations in Orlando, Florida for the next month.

The sandwich will cost $3.99 or $6.99 for a combo meal.

If successful, KFC could quickly roll out the new chicken sandwich at all 4,000 of its U.S. locations.
