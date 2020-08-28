Protesters plaster LAPD Chief Moore's home with anti-police flyers

SURPRISE ACTION: Protesters with the activist organization Black Future Project made flyers for a protest at DA Jackie Lacey’s house, but in a switch, the group is now at LAPD Chief Michael Moore’s house to stage a Die-In.



LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protesters showed up at LAPD Chief Michel Moore's home in a gated community Thursday and plastered the house with anti-police posters.The group of several dozen people started out saying they were going to protest at District Attorney Jackie Lacey's home but instead went to Moore's house in the San Fernando Valley.It wasn't clear how they were able to enter the gated community through a pedestrian gate.Journalist Samuel Braslow with the Beverly Hills Courier captured video of the incident. In the footage, protesters are heard saying: "We are at Chief Moore's house. He is the chief of LAPD. The most brutal police force in the nation."Initially there was no permanent damage to the home, but upon leaving it appears one of the group broke a lamp on Moore's driveway. Some of the neighbors began yelling at the group as they left the community.Police officers, including a helicopter, responded to the home as the group left. A short time later, Chief Moore was seen in front of the home power-washing his driveway and front walk, where apparently some in the group had written messages in chalk.LAPD officials told Eyewitness News no one was placed into custody for the incident but a vandalism report was taken.The incident comes amid a time of rising tension and nationwide protests about police brutality, most recently intensified by the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.