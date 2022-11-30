19-month-old girl abducted by her mother in the San Fernando Valley, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 19-month-old girl was allegedly abducted by her mother Monday afternoon in the San Fernando Valley, prompting a search by Los Angeles police.

Kyra Mangayayam was taken by Diana Robles Hernandez at approximately 1:15 p.m. from the 20200 block of Keswick Street, LAPD said.

Robles does not have custody rights of the girl, police said.

Robles is 31, Latina, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Kyra is 2 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 35 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Robles was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black pants and black shoes. Kyra was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, red pants and white socks with pink toes, police said.

Robles is believed to be driving a white 2012 Ford Focus hatchback with a California license plate 9ARV684.

Anyone who sees Robles and Kyra or knows of their whereabouts was asked to call 911.

City News Service contributed to this report.