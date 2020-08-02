Authorities searching for 2 missing children believed to be abducted by father in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating two children abducted from the County USC Medical Center in Los Angeles by a man believed to be their biological father.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff, 14-year-old Anyssa Cortez and 12-year-old Christopher Cortez were taken from county USC Medical Center around 9 p.m. Saturday.Anyssa was wearing a dark green tank top and white shorts with red polka dots. She stands 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 106 pounds.Christopher was wearing a white shirt, black sweat pants and black and white sandals. He is also 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 147 pounds.Investigators believe the siblings are with their father, 38-year-old Christopher C. Cortez. He is 5'9" and weighs about 185 lbs with black hair and brown eyesThey were last seen in a dark-colored SUV, the sheriff's department says.Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detective Gentner 562-522-2574. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call "Crime Stoppers" at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.