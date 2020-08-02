Authorities searching for 2 missing children believed to be abducted by father in LA

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating two children abducted from the County USC Medical Center in Los Angeles by a man believed to be their biological father.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff, 14-year-old Anyssa Cortez and 12-year-old Christopher Cortez were taken from county USC Medical Center around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Anyssa was wearing a dark green tank top and white shorts with red polka dots. She stands 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 106 pounds.

Christopher was wearing a white shirt, black sweat pants and black and white sandals. He is also 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 147 pounds.

Investigators believe the siblings are with their father, 38-year-old Christopher C. Cortez. He is 5'9" and weighs about 185 lbs with black hair and brown eyes

They were last seen in a dark-colored SUV, the sheriff's department says.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detective Gentner 562-522-2574. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call "Crime Stoppers" at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.
