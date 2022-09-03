Authorities searching for mother accused of abducting 3-day-old son from Lancaster hospital

Authorities said there was an immediate removal order from the DCFS when the woman left the hospital with her son.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 25-year-old woman investigators say abducted her own 3-day-old son from a Lancaster hospital.

The sheriff's department said there was an immediate removal order from the Department of Children and Family Services when Alexus Simpson left the hospital with her son, Jack Evans, prior to the removal.

"This is considered a parental abduction by his mother," said LASD in a press release issued on Saturday.

Simpson and the baby were last seen around 1:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Avenue J in Lancaster.

She's being described as a 5-foot Black woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's department released a photo of Simpson Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lancaster Sheriff's Station immediately.