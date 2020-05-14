Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis: Child-care program is expanded to benefit LA's emergency responders, Garcetti announces

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expanding a child-care program, making it available to the city's emergency responders.

The program had initially been offered to health-care workers.

Garcetti said the expansion will benefit employees of the Los Angeles police and fire departments, the Port of Los Angeles, Los Angeles International Airport and the Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment department.

L.A. day care centers give glimpse of what classrooms could look like after schools reopen
A group of 11 day care centers throughout L.A. have incorporated new safety measures to protect staff and children from COVID-19.


The program is needed to help protect workers' families while the essential employees protect the public during the coronavirus crisis, the mayor said.
