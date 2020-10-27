3-year-old Texas boy dies from gunshot wound while celebrating his birthday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6380007" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Little Anisa's words are haunting to hear now. "They won't stop shooting. They won't stop killing, she said through tears. "They won't stop it. God, can you make it better, please."

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- Family and friends of a 3-year-old Texas boy are mourning his loss after he died on his birthday Saturday night.The little boy was found with a gunshot wound in his chest when deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrived around 4:15 p.m.Authorities said the family was celebrating the boy's birthday and heard a gunshot while everyone was playing cards.Investigators said the child may have found the gun after it fell out of a family member's pocket.The boy was rushed to a nearby fire station where he died shortly after, deputies said.