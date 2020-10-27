3-year-old Texas boy dies from gunshot wound while celebrating his birthday

Authorities said the little boy may have found the gun after it fell from a family member's pocket during his party in Texas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- Family and friends of a 3-year-old Texas boy are mourning his loss after he died on his birthday Saturday night.

The little boy was found with a gunshot wound in his chest when deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office arrived around 4:15 p.m.

Authorities said the family was celebrating the boy's birthday and heard a gunshot while everyone was playing cards.

Investigators said the child may have found the gun after it fell out of a family member's pocket.

The boy was rushed to a nearby fire station where he died shortly after, deputies said.
