3 children injured after car crashes into Santa Clarita preschool

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A car slammed into a preschool in Santa Clarita, injuring three children Monday evening, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.The crash was reported at La Petite Academy located at 28041 Seco Canyon Road.AIR7 HD was over a Northridge hospital as two of the victims were being transported via helicopter.Further details about how the crash happened or the victims' age was unknown.