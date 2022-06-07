ABC7 Salutes

'Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation' on mission to provide scholarships to military children

By
EMBED <>More Videos

'Children of Fallen Patriots' helps send kids of veterans to college

MURRIETA (KABC) -- Their mothers and fathers gave the ultimate sacrifice. Now, a local organization is helping the children of those fallen soldiers, by giving them support to get through college.

Anthony Pallanes is one of those children of veterans. His father was U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Pallanes, who died in 2004 in a service related accident.

"What I'd like people to know most is that he was a very caring and loving person and he was someone who always did his best," said Pallanes.

When Anthony began college at Azusa Pacific University, he learned of "Children of Fallen Patriots." It is an organization that provides scholarships and counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

"We're really helping out a very challenged part of the population. And then God forbid you lose a parent, I don't care who you are, your chances of graduating from college are incredibly diminished," said Christopher Heffernan, President, "Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation."

Anthony says with their financial help, he was able to graduate from college debt free. Now he works with the non-profit to help others like him.

"It means the world to me that I get to be that person for someone else," said Pallanes. "And that's what I want to continue to be doing."

Heffernan says over 20 years, "Children of Fallen Patriots" has put about 2200 children through college, and has given about $54 million in scholarships. He says the biggest reward is seeing how much the recipients accomplish.

"I get to see guys like Anthony grow up and thrive and, you know, become impressive young adults, and it is just it is incredible to watch," said Heffernan.

"I honestly believe in the fact that no one is an island, and no one gets to where they are completely by themselves," said Pallanes. "And I think that's especially true for myself."

For more information, visit www.fallenpatriots.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmurrietaeducationveteransmilitaryabc7 salutes
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ABC7 SALUTES
New WWII film spotlights harrowing stories of 'greatest generation'
Riverside Military Wall of Honor unveiled ahead of Memorial Day
SoCal vet serves community as Meals on Wheels volunteer
Veterans soar SoCal skies in restored biplane thanks to Dream Flights
TOP STORIES
Plane crashes into house in Hemet
Primary election 2022: All-in-one guide on key SoCal races
California primary election: Top California races to keep an eye on
LA mayor's race shaping up as fight between Rick Caruso, Karen Bass
DHS warns of domestic violent extremists who praise Uvalde shooting
Woman says stranger moved into her home, refuses to leave
World's biggest 4-day work week pilot begins
Show More
'Cowards': Teacher who survived Uvalde shooting slams police response
Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know
How young survivors of mass shootings cope with trauma
Mother, son killed in 'domestic related' shooting in Baldwin Park
Race for LA County sheriff: Here's everything you need to know
More TOP STORIES News