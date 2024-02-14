Pedestrian in his 50s killed in Chinatown hit-and-run; driver arrested

A 56-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Chinatown.

A 56-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Chinatown.

A 56-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Chinatown.

A 56-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Chinatown.

CHINATOWN, LOS SANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was arrested after a pedestrian in his 50s was struck and killed by a vehicle early Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Chinatown, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Ord Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

The man was apparently struck by multiple vehicles, an LAPD spokesperson said. Some of those drivers stopped at the scene but others did not.

The identity of the suspect in custody was not released. After the arrest, investigators were searching for no other drivers, the police spokesperson said.