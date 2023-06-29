WATCH LIVE

Violent, high-speed crash caught on video in Chino

Thursday, June 29, 2023 6:41PM
CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A violent and high-speed crash was caught on camera in Chino.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ramona Avenue and Riverside Drive around 1 a.m. Thursday, according to the Chino Police Department.

It appears one driver ran a red light and plowed into another vehicle, causing one of them to erupt in flames.

The driver was still seated in the car that was on fire when officers arrived. They then managed to pull that individual out of the vehicle.

Both drivers were hospitalized but are expected to survive.

