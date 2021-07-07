Chino crash leaves 2 dead, another hospitalized after car goes airborne, lands in homeowner's pool

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10868641" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities worked Wednesday to recover the bodies of what are believed to be two missing teenagers in the Angeles National Forest.

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were killed and another was seriously injured early Wednesday morning in Chino when the car in which they were traveling crashed and ended up in a backyard pool.The violent collision was reported at about 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of Schaefer Avenue and East End Avenue, according to the Chino Police Department.The Corvette slammed into a center median and became airborne before landing in the pool, investigators said. The vehicle's three occupants were ejected in the crash; none were publicly identified.One passenger, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.The other two occupants, a 23-year-old woman and 27-year-old man, were transported to a hospital, police said in a statement. The man was later pronounced dead and the woman was listed in serious condition.The cause of the incident remains under investigation. Witnesses told police that the driver was speeding.Arthur Guerrero, the homeowner whose pool was part of the crash site, said said he went outside after hearing the loud collision. There he saw the Corvette in the pool and heard two of the car's occupants moaning in pain.Guerrero said he was glad it happened in the early morning hours when no one was in the backyard."My grandkids come over and go swimming," he said. "They came Fourth of July and they came on the 5th, the day after, they came swimming again. Lucky it didn't happen then."Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Ziggy Azarcon of the Chino Police Department at (909)334-3159 or zazarcon@chinopd.org.