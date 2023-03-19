Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash involving several vehicles on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills Sunday morning.

4 killed in wrong-way crash involving several vehicles on 71 Freeway in Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash involving several vehicles on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on southbound lanes near Chino Hills Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log. When officers arrived on scene, they found at least one car completely covered in flames.

At least four cars were involved in the crash. It appears the victims were in two of them. None of them have been identified.

It's unclear which car was driving the wrong way and whether any substances were involved.

The CHP says the freeway would be shut down between Grand Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway for several hours while they investigate.

