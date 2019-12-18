Chino newlywed mourned after deadly fight with wedding crashers

Two brothers who live in the neighborhood, later identified as 28-year-old Rony Castaneda Ramirez and 19-year-old Josue Castaneda Ramirez, are accused of killing the groom after he tried to get them to leave the reception.
Joe Steven Melgoza, 30, of Chino, was found in the 13200 block of 17th Street by Chino police after officers responded at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday regarding a fight. Melgoza suffered blunt force trauma to his head and was transported to a hospital, where he died, according to police.
Up until that time, friends described the ceremony and reception as a wonderful, happy start to what was to be a new life for Melgoza and his bride. Melgoza also has an 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.
"Everybody was happy," said Red Valdovino, the couple's wedding decorator. "Come 4:00 all the guests came from the church and it was joy, just pure happiness."
Witnesses say the two brothers were at the reception late apparently looking for free alcohol when they were asked to leave.
The arguments turned physical. The fight spilled out onto the street and into a back alleyway.
When police initially responded to scene in the 13300 block of Oaks Avenue, they found a large crowd from the party and two victims of battery who had sustained minor injuries. They began searching for Melgoza after hearing from witnesses that another victim was missing. Police found Melgoza in the backyard of a residence.
Investigators were soon led to the two brothers, who live just down the block from the reception. It's not known if they know the family at all.
The two brothers were arrested and booked for murder and assault with a deadly weapon. They entered not guilty pleas in court on Tuesday. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 24.
Relatives are holding a vigil to honor Melgoza Tuesday night. Friends say he knew the bride's family since he was a teenager and her family is crushed by the loss.
"Wonderful family," Valdivino said. "They're a clean-cut family. They bring happiness to everybody. They're very pleasant and respectful."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Melgoza's funeral costs.
"Joe was a loving son, brother, father, cousin, partner, family member and friend. He always had a way to make you smile. He was there for you at anytime to give a helping hand," the GoFundMe page stated.
Anyone with additional information about the case can contact Criminal Investigations Bureau Sgt. Dustin Tomicic at (909)334-3115.