Chino officer-involved shooting leaves person hospitalized

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was transported to a nearby hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Chino on Wednesday.At about 4 p.m., officers served a drug-related search warrant in the 6800 block of Rockrose Street. An officer-involved shooting then occurred, police said. Details on what prompted the shooting were not immediately released.The wounded man was struck by gunfire once and transported to a local hospital, police said.No officers were hurt in the incident.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department will be conducting an investigation.