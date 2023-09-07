Chino police shoot, kill man accused of intentionally crashing into motorcycle officer

Chino police shot and killed a man they say had intentionally crashed into a motorcycle officer hours earlier.

An officer tried to stop the suspect for a traffic violation in the 15800 block of El Prado Road just before 10 a.m., according to a police news release.

Police say the suspect didn't stop and deliberately crashed into the motorcycle officer before fleeing. The officer was rushed to a hospital and treated for moderate injuries before being released.

Chino detectives tracked down the suspect with help from Fontana police and were led to a home in Rialto.

A SWAT team with the Chino Police Department served a search warrant at the home around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

At some point during the incident, the suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement. Details on what led up to the shooting were not released.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.