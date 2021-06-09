CHP officer saves choking 6-month-old baby along 101 Freeway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10666626" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows Deputy Jon Holt single-handedly lifting an overturned car off of a woman's head as her child screamed for help nearby.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10708512" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A pair of Austin police officers are being hailed as heroes after they pulled a man from a burning truck before it exploded.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A California Highway Patrol saved a choking baby on the side of the 101 Freeway.Officers recently responded to a 911 call of a baby choking in a car that was pulled over along the 101.When Officer Ramstead, who is a licensed paramedic, arrived at the scene, he saw that the 6-month-old infant was choking on something.After several slaps to the back, the officer was able to clear the child's airway and the baby was able to breathe normally again.Turns out, the infant was choking on a cherry.