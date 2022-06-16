Accused gunman charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting CHP officer in Studio City

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man accused of shooting a California Highway Patrol officer multiple times in an altercation during a traffic stop in Studio City has been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, prosecutors announced Thursday.Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, is set to be arraigned Wednesday in a Van Nuys courtroom, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said. The charge includes an allegation of using a firearm causing great bodily injury."Based on the facts of this case, I have taken the step of authorizing the filing of a felony attempted murder charge with a gun enhancement that, if found true, could result in a sentence of 40 years to life in prison," DA George Gascón said in a statement. "I believe these are appropriate charges for the person accused in the horrific shooting of a CHP officer."Prosecutors intend to ask the court to hold Khosroabadi without bail "based on the dangerousness of the defendant and the callousness of the offense," a news release said.The shooting occurred just before 7:55 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City, one block south of the 101 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The 27-year-old officer, who has less than one year of service with the CHP, was hospitalized in serious but stable condition and is expected to recover, according to the agency.