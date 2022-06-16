STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man accused of shooting a California Highway Patrol officer multiple times in an altercation during a traffic stop in Studio City has been charged with attempted murder of a peace officer, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi, 33, is set to be arraigned Wednesday in a Van Nuys courtroom, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said. The charge includes an allegation of using a firearm causing great bodily injury.
"Based on the facts of this case, I have taken the step of authorizing the filing of a felony attempted murder charge with a gun enhancement that, if found true, could result in a sentence of 40 years to life in prison," DA George Gascón said in a statement. "I believe these are appropriate charges for the person accused in the horrific shooting of a CHP officer."
Prosecutors intend to ask the court to hold Khosroabadi without bail "based on the dangerousness of the defendant and the callousness of the offense," a news release said.
The shooting occurred just before 7:55 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City, one block south of the 101 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The 27-year-old officer, who has less than one year of service with the CHP, was hospitalized in serious but stable condition and is expected to recover, according to the agency.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Accused gunman charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting CHP officer in Studio City
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News