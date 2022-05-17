3 CHP officers awarded Medal of Valor for heroic efforts in 2019 deadly gunfight on 215 Freeway

On Monday, officers Ryan Smith, Vincent Mendoza and Robert Paul were among those honored at the White House by President Joe Biden.
Back in 2019, they were caught in a deadly gunfight in Riverside on the 215 Freeway that ultimately ended in the death of fellow CHP officer Andre Moye Junior.
READ MORE: Fallen CHP Officer Andre Moye Jr. remembered at memorial service
President Biden awarded them the Medal of Valor for their heroism.
"Each one of you, from small towns departments to big cities, are cut from the same cloth who possess the selflessness that's really hard to explain, a rare commitment to your neighbors and your fellow Americans," Biden said at the ceremony.
In total, 15 people received the award.
Attorney General Merrick Garland called the Medal of Valor recipients true public servants who go to great lengths to serve the American people.