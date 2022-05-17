3 CHP officers awarded Medal of Valor for heroic efforts in 2019 deadly gunfight on 215 Freeway

President Joe Biden awards 3 CHP officers with Medal of Valor

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KABC) -- The Medal of Valor is one of the highest honors a public safety officer can receive and three California Highway Patrol officers can now say they have earned it.

On Monday, officers Ryan Smith, Vincent Mendoza and Robert Paul were among those honored at the White House by President Joe Biden.

Back in 2019, they were caught in a deadly gunfight in Riverside on the 215 Freeway that ultimately ended in the death of fellow CHP officer Andre Moye Junior.

Fallen California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Moye Jr. was remembered Tuesday in Riverside by family, friends and colleagues at a public memorial service.



President Biden awarded them the Medal of Valor for their heroism.

"Each one of you, from small towns departments to big cities, are cut from the same cloth who possess the selflessness that's really hard to explain, a rare commitment to your neighbors and your fellow Americans," Biden said at the ceremony.

In total, 15 people received the award.

Attorney General Merrick Garland called the Medal of Valor recipients true public servants who go to great lengths to serve the American people.

