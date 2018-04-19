California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to find a trailer that contained 8,000 Disneyland tickets and other valuable items that were meant for a Future Farmers of America conference in the Southland.Around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said they received a call about a stolen FFA trailer that was taken from a property at 13020 West Stockton Blvd., near the city of Galt.The reporting party told authorities the trailer was going to be taken to the 90th Future Farmers of America Leadership Conference that will be held in Anaheim. The trailer, which is a white Wells Cargo, double-axle enclosed box, contained audio and visual equipment, awards and 8,000 tickets to Disneyland.Security footage from the property showed a dark-colored, long-bed pickup truck taking the trailer.CHP is investigating the theft and asking for the public's help to find it and its contents. Authorities warned that anyone purchasing Disneyland tickets from an unknown source should be wary.Anyone with more information was urged to call the CHP's South Sacramento office at (916) 681-2300 or the CHP Communication Center at (916) 861-1300.