CHP seeking truck driver involved in fatal Diamond Bar hit-and-run

EMBED </>More Videos

Daniel Gutierrez died in the hit-and-run collision along the 60 Freeway near Grand Avenue in Diamond Bar on July 11. (KABC)

By
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
California Highway Patrol investigators are looking for the driver of a big-rig truck who they say triggered a multi-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist earlier this month.

Daniel Gutierrez, 39, died in the hit-and-run collision along the 60 Freeway near Grand Avenue in Diamond Bar on July 11.

He was heading home to Riverside after work at the time of the accident, back to his wife and four kids.

"He called me and said he's on his way," Gutierrez's wife Delilah recalled. "I said 'I'll have your dinner ready for you and see you in about an hour.'"

She never saw her husband alive again.

"I was a single parent," Gutierrez's father Don said. "I raised him by myself since he was 2 years old."

Finding the truck and its driver has been a challenge for investigators.

Witnesses last saw what they described as a red tractor trailer combo truck exiting the 60 Freeway at Grand Avenue before it turned north toward Valley Boulevard.

The CHP found no surveillance video from businesses in the area, but are hoping that possible dash-cam footage from a nearby vehicle at the time of the collision may provide clues.

Gutierrez's father is offering a $5,000 reward.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentmotorcycle accidentdriver killedinvestigationdashcam videoDiamond BarBaldwin ParkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News