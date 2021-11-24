Thanksgiving weekend: More CHP officers to be on patrol looking for impaired drivers

Thanksgiving weekend: CHP 'maximum enforcement period' begins today

California Highway Patrol officers are ramping up operations on highways and roads across Southern California to catch possible DUI drivers.

The agency's "maximum enforcement period" for the Thanksgiving weekend will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and conclude at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

During that period, all available CHP officers will be on patrol, looking for unsafe driving practices, including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving and signs of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"Wherever you choose to celebrate this Thanksgiving, drive safely," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement. "When getting behind the wheel, make certain you and all your passengers buckle up before heading out, and remember to always avoid distractions."

Thanksgiving weekend is considered one of the busiest travel times of the year, warranting the MEP, according to the CHP.

During the 2020 Thanksgiving weekend MEP, CHP officers statewide arrested 868 motorists on suspicion of driving under the influence. Thirty-three people died on roadways throughout California during the Thanksgiving weekend period, 14 of whom weren't wearing seatbelts.



