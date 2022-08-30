Chris Rock says he turned down offer to host 2023 Oscars

Chris Rock reportedly told an audience that he turned down the opportunity to host next year's Academy Awards after he was slapped by Will Smith at this year's ceremony.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Chris Rock reportedly told an audience over the weekend that he turned down the opportunity to host next year's Academy Awards after he was slapped by Will Smith at this year's ceremony.

According to the Arizona Republic, the 57-year-old comedian and actor joked to an audience in Phoenix Sunday night that him returning to the Oscars would be like returning to a crime scene.

He reportedly referenced O.J. Simpson's murder trial, whose ex-wife's killing began with her leaving glasses at an Italian restaurant. Rock said returning to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson "to go back to the restaurant."

The Arizona Republic also said Rock revealed he rejected an offer to be in a Super Bowl commercial.

RELATED: Will Smith addresses Oscars slap, apologizes to Chris Rock in new video

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has not commented on Rock's comments.

Rock has hosted the Oscars twice, in 2015 and 2016.

At the Oscars earlier this year, Smith came on stage and slapped Rock after he joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith resigned from the Academy and was later banned from attending the Oscars and Academy events for the next 10 years.

RELATED: Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap