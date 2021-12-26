Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree if you live in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Now that Christmas is over, the city of Los Angeles is reminding residents about how they can properly dispose of their tree.To have a Christmas tree turned into compost and mulch -- which is available to residents for free -- people can chop their tree into smaller pieces and put them into their green bin. Residents can also leave the tree on the curb and schedule a bulky item pickup through MYLA311 or 1-800-773-2489.By next week, more than 10 LAFD stations across the city will be designated as drop-off sites where people can deliver their trees. That includes Fire Stations 3, 21, 28, 29, 36, 44, 64, 65, 77, 81, 88, 94, and 106."With the tens of thousands of Christmas trees in the city, it's really important that everyone play their part in making sure that we can prevent fires and the consequences of having dangerous fuels for fire lying around, either inside or outside the house," said City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell.If you don't have equipment to cut down your tree, just place your tree out on the curb on trash collection day.One broken down, many of the trees are turned into mulch and used in yards and gardens around the city.