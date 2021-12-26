Society

Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree if you live in Los Angeles

EMBED <>More Videos

How to recycle your Christmas tree if you live in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Now that Christmas is over, the city of Los Angeles is reminding residents about how they can properly dispose of their tree.

To have a Christmas tree turned into compost and mulch -- which is available to residents for free -- people can chop their tree into smaller pieces and put them into their green bin. Residents can also leave the tree on the curb and schedule a bulky item pickup through MYLA311 or 1-800-773-2489.

By next week, more than 10 LAFD stations across the city will be designated as drop-off sites where people can deliver their trees. That includes Fire Stations 3, 21, 28, 29, 36, 44, 64, 65, 77, 81, 88, 94, and 106.

"With the tens of thousands of Christmas trees in the city, it's really important that everyone play their part in making sure that we can prevent fires and the consequences of having dangerous fuels for fire lying around, either inside or outside the house," said City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell.

If you don't have equipment to cut down your tree, just place your tree out on the curb on trash collection day.

One broken down, many of the trees are turned into mulch and used in yards and gardens around the city.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyrecyclingtrashchristmas treelos angeles
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
New details emerge on suspect in deadly NoHo Burlington store shooting
$554,808 Powerball ticket sold at Tujunga liquor store
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
These US states got a White Christmas
Long-term COVID effects include distorted smell, enlarged tongue
Fauci reacts to Trump's vaccine comments
Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90
Show More
USC students will stay remote for now amid omicron surge
LA County expands COVID testing amid explosive surge in cases
Sweet repeat: Brothers regift same hard candy for decades
SoCal to see more rain and snow this week
No Christmas Day Powerball winner, jackpot grows to $416 million
More TOP STORIES News