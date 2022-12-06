Here's how you can get a free Christmas Tree in South LA, plus help the environment

This local recycling company is giving a free Christmas tree to anyone who drops off trash or recyclable material.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- If you still need a Christmas tree, you can get one for free in South L.A., all while doing something good for the environment.

For the seventh year in a row, Active Recycling is giving a tree to anyone who drops off trash or recyclable material.

Such material includes scrap iron, cardboard, newspaper, copper, brass and aluminum.

The company's plan is to give out 1,000 trees to the first recipients who drop off their trash, while supplies last.

The best part is, there is no minimum amount of trash you must bring in to receive a tree.

The goal is to help solve the problem of illegal dumping in the city.

Active Recycling

Hours: Monday - Friday: 5:30am - 7:30pm, including all holidays

2000 West Slauson Ave. Los Angeles

(323) 295-7774