Mountain High Resort starts off Christmas with 3 inches snow and more is on the way

Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood got 3 inches of snow and more is on the way.
3" of fresh snow today and more on the way. Storms are stacked into 2022. Don't miss out! #snowday #whitechristmas #whereyougoforsnow #mthigh pic.twitter.com/EQsgdF0c6D— Mountain High (@mthigh) December 24, 2021
A winter storm warning has been issued starting at 4 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.
The snow level was expected to get as low as 3,500 feet, with 6 to 12 inches of snow expected above 5,000 feet.
The National Weather Service said the mountain areas of San Bernardino and Riverside counties could see 4 to 8 inches of snow on Christmas.
Officials are warning drivers of reduced visibilities in areas of blowing snow, and said people should be prepared for dangerous winter driving conditions in the local mountains over the holiday weekend.
