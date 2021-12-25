winter weather

Mountain High Resort starts off Christmas with 3 inches snow and more is on the way

Officials are warning drivers of reduced visibilities in areas of blowing snow.
WRIGHTWOOD (KABC) -- It's certainly a white Christmas for mountain communities across California.

Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood got 3 inches of snow and more is on the way.



A winter storm warning has been issued starting at 4 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

The snow level was expected to get as low as 3,500 feet, with 6 to 12 inches of snow expected above 5,000 feet.

The National Weather Service said the mountain areas of San Bernardino and Riverside counties could see 4 to 8 inches of snow on Christmas.

Officials are warning drivers of reduced visibilities in areas of blowing snow, and said people should be prepared for dangerous winter driving conditions in the local mountains over the holiday weekend.



