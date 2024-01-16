Chuck Grassley, 90-year-old US senator from Iowa, hospitalized with infection

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is 90 years old, is being treated at a hospital in Iowa for an infection, his office announced Tuesday.

"Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is receiving antibiotic infusions at an area hospital to treat an infection," his office said in a brief statement. "He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors' orders."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, pictured here on December 5, 2023, is being treated at a hospital in Iowa for an infection, his office announced Tuesday. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

Grassley's absence comes just days before a deadline for a partial government shutdown. Congressional leaders have agreed to a deal to keep the federal government funded into March, but both parties will need to supply votes to pass the legislation through both chambers before the Friday deadline.

The Senate is slated to take a procedural step to move the government funding resolution along later Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates.

