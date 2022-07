LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The iconic Cinerama dome theater on Sunset Boulevard seems like it's one step closer to getting new life. At the start of the pandemic, the venue had shut down. Variety reports the owners of the iconic theater have obtained a new liquor license, allowing them to operate a restaurant and two bars for the multiplex theater.The license application had listed "Cinerama Hollywood" as the new business.It did not list a potential opening date.