Traveling circus stranded in South El Monte organizes virtual performance to celebrate Children's Day in Mexico

Despite being stranded at a South El Monte parking lot during the coronavirus pandemic, Circus Caballero will hold a free virtual show to commemorate Children's Day in Mexico.
SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- With large public gatherings banned under the stay-at-home order, it's not just sporting events that have gone dark.

Traveling circuses like Circus Caballero has been shut down for seven weeks, and all performances scheduled in South El Monte have been canceled.

"I know it hurts the whole world, but I think us, we've been having a hard time," said Ruben Caballero, the director of Circus Caballero. "We have to use our on generators. All that money to spend for diesel to run their own generators, it's by the company, by us. We've been living day by day."

They have been living at a South El Monte parking lot with nowhere to go until they're allowed to perform again. Members have passed the time by practicing and are still getting paid, but it's getting harder and harder.

"According to our accountant, we don't qualify for any of those loans from the government," said Caballero.

But somehow, the desire to entertain and commemorate Children's Day in Mexico has brought the circus together to perform a free virtual two hour show Thursday night online. The circus isn't asking for money, but would love any donations while they're camped out in South El Monte.

"Our job is to to entertain people. And for them to forget about their problems at home, or anything else," said trapeze artist Ruben Caballero Jr. "Bring joy and happiness, especially for the kids, so, they can have a good laugh at home and just have a good time."

Thursday's virtual circus will feature trapeze artists, acrobats, daredevils, dancers and lots more. It can be viewed on Circus Caballero's social media pages.

