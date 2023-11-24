Shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets in Commerce for Black Friday deals

Shoppers looking for a bargain flocked to the 27-hour Black Friday shopping experience at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce.

While many stores in Southern California were closed for Thanksgiving, it was a different story at the Citadel Outlets.

Only a few stores at the mall were open Thursday afternoon, but most retailers opened their doors in the evening. By then, there were large crowds and long lines.

The outlet mall's "all-night shopping party" event began at 8 p.m., with stores open through 11 p.m. Friday.

"Last year we came and we got here at midnight, and we stayed out here till 6 a.m. So then we're like, let's try to get there when they open at 8," shopper Milah Phillips said.

The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, expects shoppers will spend more this year than last year, but their pace will slow given all the economic uncertainty.

The group has forecast that U.S. holiday sales will rise 3% to 4% for November through December, compared with a 5.4% growth of a year ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.