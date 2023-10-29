WATCH LIVE

Aide to LA councilman resigns after making Holocaust jokes about Amy Schumer

City News Service
Sunday, October 29, 2023 9:43PM
Los Ángeles: Dimite un asesor del concejo tras comentarios antisemitas
Un ayudante del concejal de Los Ángeles, Hugo Soto-Martínez, renunció después de hacer comentarios antisemitas en las redes sociales.(Este informe está en inglés)

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A staff member for Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez has resigned after making insulting and antisemitic remarks on social media.

Josh Androsky, who was listed as a senior advisor to Soto-Martinez, made Holocaust-related jokes on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Jewish comedian and actress Amy Schumer.

"The social media posts made by my staffer earlier today were disturbing and reprehensible. With antisemitism on the rise in recent years and especially in recent weeks, cracking jokes about the holocaust isn't just disgusting, it's dangerous," Soto-Martinez said Friday.

"These antisemitic and misogynistic posts sickened me, and I have accepted his resignation effective immediately."

Androsky is a former comedian and television writer who is Jewish himself. His account on the social media platform -- @ShutUpAndrosky -- appeared to be deactivated Saturday.

Mayor Karen Bass also weighed in on the matter.

"The anti-Semitic and misogynistic comments made today were reprehensible, disgusting and dangerous and in no way represent the city family," Bass said in a statement released Friday. "Especially now, City Hall must be a beacon of hope, not hate. I'm glad the staffer responsible has resigned."

