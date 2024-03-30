City, county extend Los Angeles shelter programs for weekend storm

A spring storm began makings its way across Southern California, dumping rain throughout the region and heightening fears of more possible landslides.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Interim housing options for people experiencing homelessness will be available during this weekend's severe weather via motel vouchers offered by programs offered by the city and county of Los Angeles.

The county's Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority oversees and operates the Augmented Winter Shelter Program, which will continue through Tuesday. The county will provide 175 vouchers to people who call 211 for assistance, from LAHSA's Homeless Engagement Teams and the Multi-Department Crisis Response Team.

The city of L.A. is allocating 65 vouchers and extending its seasonal shelter sites that had been scheduled to close on March 31.

According to LAHSA, the program is intended to provide additional interim housing options to people experiencing homelessness during the severe weather which is expected to bring rain and possible thunder Saturday and Sunday.

A spring storm moved into Southern California and is expected to dump more rain and snow throughout the weekend, with thunderstorms and hail in the forecast in some areas.

"With heavy rainfall expected in Los Angeles, it is more important than ever to bring our unhoused neighbors indoors," Va Lecia Adams Kellum, CEO of LAHSA, said in a statement. "The Augmented Winter Shelter Program allows us to keep people safe and dry, which is precisely the kind of resource we need during emergencies like this."

The agency previously activated the program Jan. 29 through Feb. 13, bringing nearly 1,000 people inside during a powerful storm event.

A total of 459 people received shelter through six pop-up Augmented Winter Shelters at parks and recreation locations across the county. In addition, 520 vouchers helped provide shelter at hotels and motels.

The 2023-24 Winter Shelter Program began on November 1, 2023, and was expected to end on March 31 before being extended due to this weekend's forecast.

Individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness and who are seeking shelter during the winter season can contact 211 LA County (dial 2-1-1) or 1- 800-548-6047 to find out about available interim housing resources.